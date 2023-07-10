Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha scheme will immensely benefit the state: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Jul 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister on Monday said the “Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha” scheme has the vision of a new Odisha, modern Odisha and aspirational Odisha.

Minutes after the state cabinet approved modification of the “Ama Gaon Ama Bikash” scheme into “Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha” and sanctioned Rs 4,000 crore for the purpose, the chief minister said the scheme "will usher in an Odisha with secure roots and powerful wings.” The scheme aims at development of the state while retaining its essence, soul and spirit. All gram panchayats in each block will be benefited from the scheme which aims development of infrastructure, human resources, empowerment of women and youths apart from retaining the essence of Odisha’s unique Shree Jagannath culture.

“I am glad to brief you all about our Ama Odisaha, Nabin Odisha. This scheme has the vision of a new Odisha, aspirational Odisha, modern Odisha, while retaining the essence, the soul and the spirit of Odisha,” Patnaik said in a message, adding that the state has always been rooted in its culture, tradition and history.

“In a move to preserve our Jagannath culture – protect our local places of worship, and sites of historical significance, provide amenities to our pilgrims and visitors, every gram panchayat can take up work up to Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

“We need to bridge the gap in education infrastructure, provide banking facilities, build digital infrastructure and take up other modernization works,” Patnaik said, adding that this scheme will support panchayats to take up these works.

The cabinet also approved nine proposals which include setting up of ninety-nine 33/11 KV sub-stations and 64 independent lines with an outlay of Rs 1,796.73 crore. At present, these projects are under execution.

Chief Secretary P K Jena said that the state government had earlier sanctioned 473 primary sub-stations (33/11 KV) and associated lines in Odisha with an approved outlay of Rs 3,843 crore. The construction of the most of these projects has been completed.

However, there is a need to take up further system improvement including upgradation of transformers, replacement of old/damaged conductors and strengthening of existing 11 KV and 33 KV lines to ensure quality and reliable power supply to the consumers, he said.

He also said the state government has formulated the Chief Minister’s Power Development Programme to address low voltage issues in rural areas. The state government has planned to spend Rs 1,284.49 crore under the initiative during 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years. PTI AAM AAM MNB