Amagaon residents will be relocated to curb man-animal conflict: Karnataka Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 11 (PTI) To curb human-wildlife conflict and to integrate forest dwelling communities into mainstream society, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandra on Thursday assured that steps will be taken to relocate residents of the Amagaon village here.

The assurance came after residents of Amagaon, which is situated deep inside the forests of Khanapur taluk in this district, met him and submitted a request for relocation.

Addressing the residents, Khandre said that after he took charge, for the first time, 27 families from Talewadi in the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary — which is not a tiger reserve — were successfully relocated voluntarily.

Similarly, steps will be taken to relocate Amagaon and other settlements as well, he said, in a statement issued by the Minister's office.

Khandre claimed that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the Talewadi relocation.

"Relocating settlements from within forests will help bring forest dwellers into the social mainstream. It will also reduce human-wildlife conflict. In addition, forests will regenerate better without human intervention," he said.

The minister pointed out that while a few demand various kinds of facilities for themselves, they expect forest dwellers to remain in the forest without any basic amenities.

"They unnecessarily complain to obstruct welfare programmes initiated with good intent by the government. They also mislead forest dwellers," he said and appealed forest dwellers to not pay attention to such rumours. PTI AMP ROH