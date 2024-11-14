Amanatullah Khan's bail in Delhi Waqf matter exposes Modi's 'false case', says AAP

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's bail in the Delhi Waqf matter has exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "false case", senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Thursday.

A Delhi court on Thursday ordered Khan's release in a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board while refusing to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed against him.

"Bail to Amanat. Once again, Modi's false case has been exposed. Modi ji tried all his tricks but could not eliminate Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the party's Rajya Sabha MP Singh said in Hindi on X.

Echoing his colleague, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said this was bound to happen.

"All AAP leaders are out now. The truth cannot be defeated and we are going to contest the Delhi elections with full strength," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2 arrested Khan as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him.

He was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the central agency conducted a search of his residence in Delhi's Okhla area.

The money-laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs -- one by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the "irregularities" in the Waqf Board and a disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi Anti Corruption Branch.

The ED on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.