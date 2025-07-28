Amar Chitra Katha stories now available as audiobooks on Audible

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Audible, a leading platform for audio storytelling, on Monday announced its collaboration with the comic book publisher Amar Chitra Katha for the release of epics and heritage stories from their catalogue as audiobooks across English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil languages.

The English-language collection, which is now available for listening, comprises 111 beloved epics and folktales and has been curated from Amar Chitra Katha’s most popular stories.

"Amar Chitra Katha tales hold a truly special place in India’s cultural fabric... With this collection, we have reimagined that cherished experience for today’s generation, breathing life into these timeless stories through immersive narration and sound. Each audiobook has been expertly produced to preserve the essence of the original storytelling, while offering a fresh listening experience," Shailesh Sawlani, country manager (India) at Audible, said in a statement.

The English-language collection features titles including the 'Ramayana Series', 'Mahabharata Series', 'Mahadeva Series', and 'Jataka Panchatantra Hitopadesha Series'.

The audiobook versions in Hindi are set to launch in September 2025, with additional language editions -- including Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu -- scheduled for release in 2026.

Established in 1967 by Anant Pai, Amar Chitra Katha is one of India’s oldest and most prominent comic book publishers, boasting a catalogue of over 600 titles in 20 languages that span mythology, history, folklore, fables, and classical Indian literature.

"Through this collaboration with Audible, we’re taking that legacy into a new dimension where voice, sound, and emotion bring an entirely different richness to these tales. Listening to our stories is like returning to the roots of Indian storytelling, when tales were told aloud and passed down through generations,'' said Reena Puri, executive editor at Amar Chitra Katha. PTI MG BK BK