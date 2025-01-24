Amaravati capital works to be completed in three years: Andhra minister

Amaravati, Jan 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Friday stated that the construction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, will be completed within three years.

Advertisment

Narayana made this announcement during a visit to the water pumping works at the administrative towers and the foundation of the High Court building in Nelapadu village, located in the greenfield capital region.

"Until now, we have called tenders for 40 works in Amaravati, and we will complete all of them by the end of January to commence the capital works by the second week of February. We will complete the construction of Amaravati within three years," said Narayana, in an official press release.

Narayana alleged that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government had cancelled all construction works in Amaravati out of vengeance, including 4,053 apartments intended for officials, judges, and employees, among others.

Advertisment

He mentioned that these works had been initiated before 2019, during the tenure of the previous TDP government, which was in power from 2014 to 2019.

Furthermore, Narayana explained that the assembly building was originally designed to reach a height of 250 meters, aiming to make it a tourist attraction when the House was not in session. However, he lamented that the previous government had scrapped all those plans. PTI STH SSK ADB