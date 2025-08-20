Amaravati flooding exposes Andhra's water management failures, alleges YSRCP

Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday alleged that prolonged waterlogging in Amaravati has "exposed the NDA coalition government’s failures" in drainage planning and flood management.

In a press release, the party condemned what it called "intimidation tactics", including filing cases against those highlighting flooding issues, particularly farmers whose lands remain submerged.

“Amaravati has remained waterlogged for a week, proving the state’s failure in drainage planning and flood management,” the YSRCP claimed.

The party questioned whether "speaking the truth has become a crime", citing Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana’s reported admission of a 24-meter breach on the Western bypass that contributed to days of floodwater stagnation.

According to the YSRCP, despite pumping operations, Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials were reportedly forced to cut open the Vijayawada Western Bypass to drain floodwater, while nearby villages remained inundated.

The party claimed nearly 31,000 acres across three constituencies were affected, including villages such as Namburu, Kakani, and Vadlamudi. It further alleged that Amaravati would remain vulnerable without widening the Kondaveeti stream and improving water inflow management.

YSRCP also claimed that the NDA government "ignored warnings from expert committees and agencies", leaving 28,000 farmers who contributed land for the capital still awaiting the return of their developed plots.

The party stressed it is "not opposing Amaravati as a greenfield capital but is demanding accountability." It urged the government to publish a White Paper detailing Kondaveeti Vagu, contour levels, and drainage diversions, saying that "hiding behind misinformation will not prevent future floods and only proper planning can." According to the IMD, Amaravati received only six to seven per cent of its expected rainfall, but the region experienced flooding due to heavy downpours in upstream areas.