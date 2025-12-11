Amaravati Quantum Valley must become global research hub: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the Amaravati Quantum Valley should emerge as a global hub for research and innovation.

The chief minister met a delegation of leading academicians, researchers and firms working in quantum computation, wet-lab sciences and wearable quantum technologies.

The group presented a strategic roadmap for establishing India’s first integrated quantum biomedical research ecosystem in Amaravati.

"Amaravati Quantum Valley should emerge as a hub for research and innovation. Andhra Pradesh has positioned itself as a promoter of frontier technologies and is committed to creating conditions that attract global-scale investment and innovation," Naidu said in a release.

Emphasising that the future lies in applications, knowledge and connecting missing links, he said only a few countries are currently harnessing the power of quantum science in biomedicine.

The state must build an ecosystem and pursue breakthroughs, he added, noting that as a policymaker, he can provide the right framework to empower technology.

The delegation presented the Amaravati Quantum Bio-Foundry Vision, which proposes a world-leading knowledge ecosystem anchored by a Quantum Simulation Centre, a National Quantum Bio-Foundry, an innovation hub and a nationwide spoke network, the release said.

Its strategic focus areas include quantum medicine, quantum biology and life-sciences integration through a multidisciplinary, computation-led and data-driven approach.

The roadmap outlines an integrated ecosystem comprising centres of excellence, clinical partners, industry collaborations, computing infrastructure, research facilities and start-up and innovation support systems, it added.

The delegation also discussed emerging use cases where quantum technologies are transforming biology and healthcare and noted that Andhra Pradesh, with its strategic location, research momentum and policy agility, is well placed to lead in the sector.

Welcoming the vision, Naidu stressed the need to create short, medium and long-term applications that deliver transformational outcomes, and to anchor the ecosystem in a hub-and-spoke model to leverage India’s scientific talent and build strong national and global institutional networks.

The TDP chief urged the delegation to keep an open mind to all possibilities as Amaravati prepares to "shape the future of quantum biomedicine." PTI STH SSK