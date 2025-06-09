Amaravati's quantum valley must earn distinct identity: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, June 9, 2025 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Amaravati's Quantum Valley must earn a distinct identity, like Silicon Valley in US, with global innovation appeal.

Naidu chaired a review meeting with Information Technology (IT) experts at the Secretariat on the State Quantum Mission and directed officials to plan an iconic Quantum Valley ecosystem.

"Just as Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City building once stood out as a symbol of progress, the upcoming Quantum Valley in Amaravati must become equally iconic," said Naidu in a press release.

A workshop on the Quantum Mission will be conducted in Vijayawada on June 30, involving startups, academia, IT, pharma, agro, and healthcare sector representatives, said the press release.

Officials informed Naidu that the Rs 4,000 crore mission will roll out in two phases: 2025–27 for infrastructure and research, and 2027–30 for commercialisation and global leadership.

The officials further said that the mission focuses on quantum computing, communication, sensing, metrology, materials, and devices, aiming to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's knowledge economy and tech capabilities.

Naidu will head the mission along with the IT Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, and an expert committee, said the press release.

The mission will be anchored by IBM and the southern state will serve as a pilot state for developing quantum-based public infrastructure and strategic innovation frameworks, it said. PTI MS STH ADB