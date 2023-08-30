Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak enroute to cave shrine for prayers to mark ritual culmination of pilgrimage

Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, known as 'Chhari Mubarak', on Wednesday reached Panchtarani where it will halt for the night before heading for the Amarnath cave shrine for special prayers marking the ritual culmination of the annual pilgrimage, officials said.

Amidst religious chants, the Chhari was taken from Sheshnag to Panchtarani by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace.

The holy mace will reach the cave shrine, considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva, in the south Kashmir Himalayas for special prayers on Thursday, which will mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji had left for the main course of pilgrimage on Saturday from the Mahadev Giri Dashnami Akhara here.

Special prayers were held at the Dashnami Akhara temple before the commencement of the religious pilgrimage.

Giri will carry the holy mace to perform 'pujan' and have 'darshan' in the early morning of 'Shravan-Purnima' on Thursday. PTI SSB SSB ANB ANB