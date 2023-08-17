Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak taken to Sharika Bhawani Temple in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Chhari Mubarak, the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, was Thursday taken to the ancient Sharika Bhawani Temple here for special prayers as part of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri was taken to Sharika Bhawani Temple on Hari Parbat to pay obeisance to the goddess, popularly known as 'Tripursundari', on the occasion of 'Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada' as per age-old traditions, said Giri, the custodian of the mace.

He said a sizable number of sadhus and devotees participated in the 'pujan' that lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Amongst the mystics, goddess Sharika Bhawani is believed to be 'Isht Devi' (presiding deity) of Srinagar city who manifested herself in a figure of 'Shila' (holy rock) at Hari Parbat.

'Chhari Sthapana' ceremony will be performed on Saturday at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara building in Budshah Chowk area of the city here and the traditional 'Chhari Pujan' will be performed on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami' on August 21. PTI SSB SKY