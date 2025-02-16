Amarnath Yatra: Community kitchen operators demand speedy verification process for them

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) A group of community kitchen operators on Sunday demanded speedy verification and improved mobile connectivity for their smooth functioning during the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said.

The demand was raised by a delegation of Shri Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation (SAYBO) when they called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, the officials said.

They said the delegation, led by SAYBO President Rajan Kapoor, apprised the Lt Governor on various important matters pertaining to expediting the verification process for members of langar (community kitchen) organisations, improving mobile connectivity and other issues related to smooth operations of 'bhandaras' during the Yatra which usually takes place in July and August.

The Lt Governor assured that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues projected by them, the officials said.

They said Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Mandeep K Bhandari was also present during the meeting.