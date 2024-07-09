Amarnath Yatra: J-K L-G visits Nunwan, Chandanwari base camps

Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps set up for the Amarnath Yatra and reviewed arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

During the visit, he interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about their experience during the yatra, a spokesperson said.

The L-G also interacted with the service providers, doctors, sanitation workers, administrative and security officials and took note of various facilities for the pilgrims, he said.

Sinha directed all departments concerned and service providers to take every possible measure for the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid briefed the L-G about the facilities available to the pilgrims arriving at the base camps.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, police and the Army. PTI MIJ NSD NSD