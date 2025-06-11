Amarnath yatra: J-K LG ascertains progress of infrastructure works

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday conducted inspection of works for the annual Amarnath Yatra at the Baltal axis of the pilgrimage.

He ascertained the progress of the works being carried out at the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Baltal axis in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Sinha directed the officials to timely complete the infrastructure projects being developed to enhance facilities for pilgrims of the yatra.

The 38-day yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the twin axis of Baltal and Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

At Domail, the LG also interacted with members of the taskforce and staff of the Border Roads Organisation engaged in improving and maintaining the yatra track, the spokesman added.