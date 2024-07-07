Amarnath Yatra: J&K admin launches 'pony ambulance' service for pilgrims

Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced a 'pony ambulance' service to provide critical healthcare support to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

An official spokesperson said the pony ambulances -- horse-mounted emergency response system equipped with medical kits and oxygen cylinders -- will accompany pilgrims along both the Baltal and Pahalgam axis.

He added that trained personnel handle the pony ambulances, which swiftly respond to any health issues faced by yatris during the yatra.

The service has been launched by the Health Services Department in Kashmir and conceived by department director Mushtaq Ahmad Rathar.

According to the spokesperson, the pilgrims have widely appreciated the initiative.

"We are committed to ensuring the well-being of Amarnath yatris. The Pony Ambulance service has boosted pilgrims' confidence and comfort during the yatra," Syed Abid Rashid Shah, secretary, Health and Medical Education said.

The service has set a new standard for emergency response in remote areas, showcasing Kashmir's healthcare innovation, the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ RHL