Amarnath yatra: Kashmir Police chief takes stock of security arrangements

Srinagar: Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi has directed security forces to ensure comprehensive security coverage and timely response of potential threats during the annual Amarnath Yatra, stressing on vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage which begins later this week.

Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone took stock of the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the yatra, which starts June 29, during a meeting here on Monday, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officers briefed Birdi on the security plan, including the specific requirements of their respective districts and security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of the yatra, the spokesman said.

Birdi closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural and manmade disasters.

Emphasising upon the safe and secure movement of pilgrims, Birdi reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the Road Opening Parties, stressing the need for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways.

The IGP instructed the officers to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night.

The Kashmir Police chief directed that mock drills be conducted based on SOPs to evaluate their effectiveness on the ground and identify areas for improvement.

Besides, DIG south Kashmir range and DIG north Kashmir range were directed to assess the High-Density Counter Operation Plans in their respective zones for ensuring comprehensive security coverage and timely response of potential threats, the spokesman said.

Birdi stressed on further strengthening the security grid and check on Anti National Elements (ANEs) and terrorist associates by generating the actionable intelligence.

The IGP Kashmir urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties, emphasising the importance of coordination and timely response to any potential threats.

He also directed the officers to ensure robust security measures at all camping sites by installing CCTV cameras at all strategic locations.

The meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security and others.