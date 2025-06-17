Amarnath yatra routes declared 'No Flying Zone'

Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared the Amarnath yatra routes as 'No Flying Zone' as part of beefed up security measures for the annual pilgrimage.

The Amarnath yatra has two routes - the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route.

The declaration issued by Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones, balloons, is prohibited from July 1 to August 10.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable in the cases of medical evacuation, disaster management and for surveillance by security forces. A detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued subsequently.

The order said in view of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which is scheduled from July 3, various security arrangements are being undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

"All stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and have proposed additional logistics provisions," the order said.

It said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also advised that the entire route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra may be declared as 'No Flying Zone' from July 1 to August 10.

"Therefore, with a view to ensure strengthened security during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, all the routes of Shri Amarnathji Yatra are hereby declared as 'No Flying Zone', including both Pahalgam axis & Baltal axis," the order said.

The beefed up security measures come in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

The Amarnath yatra attracts thousands of pilgrims from all over the country reach year.