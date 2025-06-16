Amarnath Yatra: Security arrangements reviewed at Shadipora Transit Camp

Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Security arrangements were reviewed on Monday for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra at the Shadipora transit camp where thousands of pilgrims stay en route to the journey to the holy cave shrine on the Baltal route, officials said.

"In preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025, a comprehensive security review was conducted at the Shadipora Transit Camp by Maqsood-ul-Zaman (IPS), Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range," an official said.

The DIG was accompanied by SSP Bandipora Harmeet Singh and senior CRPF officials during the visit to the camp.

The team assessed the deployment strategy, surveillance systems, emergency preparedness, and logistical arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of the yatri's expected to pass through this critical transit point in North Kashmir, the officials said.

During the visit, the DIG reviewed the overall deployment plan, functioning of CCTV surveillance, medical and emergency services, traffic regulation, and contingency response mechanisms.

"Discussions focused on strategic deployment, layered security coverage, real-time intelligence sharing, convoy movement regulation, crowd management, and emergency response readiness. Emphasis was laid on mock drills and maintaining seamless communication between field units and control rooms," the officials said.

The DIG directed all agencies to maintain high alertness and synergy, reiterating that pilgrim safety remains the top priority. PTI MIJ RT RT