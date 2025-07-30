Amarnath Yatra suspended on Pahalgam, Baltal routes due to heavy rains in J-K

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rains in Kashmir, a senior official said.

The yatra will remain suspended from Jammu too on Thursday due to the inclement weather conditions.

"Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 30.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps," Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, posted on its X handle.

It said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that due to heavy rains since early morning on Wednesday, the yatra has not been allowed on the tracks from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps.

"Due to the heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on July 31, 2025," the DIPR said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said, "In view of the inclement weather conditions on the yatra routes, as an abundant precaution, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on July 31." He further said that due to heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps in Kashmir has been affected. "Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on July 31," he said. PTI MIJ MNK MNK