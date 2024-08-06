Amarnath Yatra to be allowed only through Baltal, Pahalgam route closed for maintenance

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) The ongoing Amarnath Yatra will be allowed only on Baltal route as traditional route through Pahalgam will remain closed for maintenance works from Wednesday, a statement said.

"Due to the recent rains, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the Pahalgam axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The Yatra shall continue from the Baltal axis," Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said in a statement.

The yatra shall continue smoothly through the Baltal axis for which adequate arrangements have been ensured, the SASB said. PTI MIJ KSS KSS