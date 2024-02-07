Amarrass Nights to host first concert of 2024 on February 10

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Amarrass Nights, a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, will begin its musical chapter for 2024 from February 10 with a concert featuring folk musicians from Meghalaya, Rajasthan and a contemporary band.

The event will be held from 5 pm to 10 pm at the Sunder Nursery here, the organisers said in a release issued on Wednesday.

The performing artistes are: The Tapi Project, Ghewar & Firoze, and Mookhuri.

Guitarist Yogendra of The Tapi Project said they are excited to perform at Amarrass Nights once again. The music group is described as a revival of themes that make up modern India.

"On February 10th, we will be bringing new songs, new sounds born out of a year-long experience of touring. Also, we have just released our new song, 'Mehsoos', and will be soon releasing the Dolby Atmos version of it. We kickstart our northeast leg of 'Mehsoos' tour with Amarrass Nights as our first performance," the musician said in a statement.

Ghewar & Firoze, sons of the late Padma Shri Sakar Khan, are masters of the kamaicha and the dholak, respectively.

Accomplished internationally touring musicians, who are also members of the Grammy Artist Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt's Desert Slide Project, the brothers have a long history of performing at some of the most illustrious stages across the world, including at Jodhpur's Rajasthan International Folk Festival and Fez Festival in Morocco.

Mookhuri, the band from Meghalaya, is looking forward to their maiden gig in Delhi.

"We are very excited to be part of the Village Square presents Amarrass Nights as it is also going to be our first ever performance in Delhi as a band. As a group who plays folk music, we're also looking forward to meeting folk bands and musicians at this event," said Amabel Susngi, the lead vocalist of the group.

The tickets for the event are available online at https://rzp.io/l/ansn-10-feb-2024. PTI RDS RDS RDS