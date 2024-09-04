Amazing Goa Global Business Summit to be held in state in November: CM

Panaji, Sept 4 (PTI) The ‘Amazing Goa Global Business Summit’ will be held in November, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday, expressing confidence that it will play a pivotal role in enhancing the state’s reputation as a prime business destination.

He was speaking after the Goa government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vibrant Goa Foundation for the business summit.

Sawant said the event promises to be a platform for fostering joint ventures, collaborations, and international trade opportunities for MSMEs and other businesses.

The chief minister said the summit will emphasise the need for sustainability and inclusivity by engaging self-help groups, startups, and the youth, “aligning perfectly with the principles of Swayampurna Goa” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Sawant expressed confidence that the business summit will promote economic growth, generate employment and enhance Goa’s reputation as a prime business destination.

The MoU was signed in the presence of CM Sawant, state Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu and representatives of various business organisations.

Sawant also lauded the support of the state’s major business associations, including the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Goa State Industries Association (GSIA), Business Network of India (BNI) and The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) to the event. PTI RPS NR