'Amazing, unforgettable': PM Modi on Ayodhya Deepotsav

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed as divine and unforgettable the lighting of more than 22 lakh 'diyas' during the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, and said the energy emanating from there is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm across India.

On Saturday, 22.23 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps), 6.47 lakh more than last year, were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi along the Saryu river for the seventh edition of the Deepotsav, setting the record of lighting a large number of lamps simultaneously at one place.

The prime minister called the Deepotsav "amazing, divine and unforgettable" and shared some pictures from the celebrations.

Ayodhya echoed with 'Jai Shri Ram' after representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, who counted the lamps using drones, and gave the status of world record to the city.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Amazing, divine and unforgettable! The entire country is being illuminated with the millions of lamps lit during the grand deepotsav festival." The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm across India, he said.

"I wish that with the blessings of Lord Shri Ram the welfare of all the people in the country is ensured and he inspires all of them. Jai Siya Ram!" Modi said. PTI ASK ANB ANB