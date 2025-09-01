Amazon India boosts infra in Punjab ahead of festive season

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Amazon India on Monday said it is gearing up to meet rising customer demand across high-growth categories, such as home, electronics, fashion and grocery, among others, ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF).

The company has also expanded its operations network with a new fulfilment centre in Rajpura, Punjab, creating new job opportunities in the region, it said.

According to the company, Punjab has over 46,000 sellers across categories, such as sports, apparel, beauty, and kitchen, selling their products on the online marketplace.

This festive season, customers in Chandigarh are showing a marked preference for premium products across all categories. The home, kitchen and outdoors categories have emerged as a key growth driver for Amazon across Chandigarh and Punjab, the company said.

These categories witnessed a double-digit growth in both regions, along with a 20 per cent rise in new customers across the state.

Chandigarh saw a demand growth for dehumidifiers (105 per cent year-on-year), air purifiers (45 per cent YoY), and solar solutions (30 per cent YoY).

The city also witnessed strong momentum in fitness and mobility, with treadmills (70 per cent YoY) and weight training equipment (35 per cent YoY) gaining popularity, while across the state, two-wheeler sales surged 30 per cent YoY, led by Chetak, Vida, Ola, Bajaj and Hero.

K N Srikanth, Director - Home, Kitchen and Outdoors at Amazon India, said, "As the nation gears up for the festive season, we are bringing together millions of customers, sellers, and brands from every corner of India ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025." "As we celebrate with customers in Punjab and across the country, we will continue to offer the widest selection, great value, convenience, and speed, spreading festive cheer to millions of homes this season," Srikanth added. PTI VSD SHW