Amazon India collaborates with IIT-Roorkee to develop packaging from agricultural waste

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Amazon India on Wednesday announced a collaboration with IIT-Roorkee to develop innovative packaging materials from agricultural waste.

The project aims to create non-wood paper technology that diverts agricultural waste from burning while reducing reliance on virgin wood pulp, the company said.

In a statement, Amazon said the lightweight yet strong packaging materials will provide recyclable and home-compostable alternatives to traditional wood pulp paper or plastic bags.

The research will focus on converting crop residues such as wheat straw and bagasse into high-quality pulp for paper mailers, with performance comparable to conventional paper packaging, it added.

"This initiative helps reduce stubble burning in India by turning agricultural waste into valuable packaging material. It also lowers dependence on imported virgin wood pulp and could provide additional income for farmers by creating a market for agricultural residues," Amazon India said.

The collaboration with IIT-Roorkee’s Department of Paper and Packaging Technology will begin with lab-scale development and testing over 15 months, Amazon said.

"Subject to successful performance tests, Amazon will support progression to industrial trials, process validation, and commercial production by mid to late next year," the statement added. PTI AMP SSK