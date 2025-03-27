Amazon India, SayTrees to restore Bengaluru's Yamare lake

Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Amazon India on Thursday announced its collaboration with a city-based NGO to restore Bengaluru's Yamare lake, with plans to replenish 270 million liters of water annually.

The restoration project at Yamare Lake, near Sarjapur Road in Greater Bengaluru, is expected to expand the lake's water volume from less than one acre to 21 acres upon completion, the company said.

"Working with SayTrees, a local environmental organisation, Amazon plans to replenish more than 270 million liters of water annually to benefit the local community. Once completed, this project will help Amazon progress toward its goal of returning more water to communities in India than it uses by 2027," the statement added.

According to its website, SayTrees leads various initiatives, including research, education, awareness campaigns, and advocacy on the importance of environmental preservation and tree plantation.

Yamare Lake has suffered significant degradation, partly due to its past use as a waste disposal site. The rejuvenation efforts aim to expand the lake from its current size of 0.6 acres to approximately 21 acres, the statement said.

The project aims not only to transform the lake into a thriving ecosystem but also to significantly improve water availability and groundwater infiltration, benefiting both the environment and surrounding communities, it added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said, "Effective corporate stewardship can be a game-changer in saving not just our water bodies but also the communities that rely on them for their livelihoods." He added, "By adopting responsible water management practices and investing in community development projects, corporations can play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of both our people and our planet." PTI AMP SSK ROH