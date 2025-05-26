Amazon India’s women's health initiative targets 2 lakh women, girls

Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) Amazon India, launching the second phase of its women's health initiative on Monday, estimates it will reach 2 lakh women and girls by 2025.

The initiative addresses period poverty through locally manufactured sanitary products, education, and entrepreneurship opportunities, a press release said.

At the launch event held at Singahalli Community Centre in Bengaluru, Karuna Shanker Pande, Vice President of Amazon Logistics, India, said, "This initiative goes beyond hygiene—it fuels economic opportunity, dismantles long-standing taboos, and builds local leadership. From access to action, we are enabling women to lead change for themselves and for generations to come." Amazon is currently operating four sanitary napkin manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, and has already reached more than 50,000 women and girls from underserved communities across 130 villages and 14 cities, the press release added.

Through this initiative, Amazon will also support more than 500 women entrepreneurs by 2027, creating sustainable livelihoods while improving menstrual health access, it further said.

Amazon’s Gram Mitr and Pragati Mitr programmes, launched in 2021, address menstrual health among young adolescent girls and women in communities. PTI JR SSK