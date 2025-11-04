Amazon Web Services delegation calls on T'gana CM, briefs on co's operations in state

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) A delegation from the Amazon Web Services ( AWS) paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday and briefed him about expansion plans and other issues related to the company's operations in the state.

The chief minister assured the delegation that the government would extend support to the company over its investments in the state, an official release said.

"During the meeting, the delegation briefed the chief minister about the ongoing Data Center projects, expansion plans and other issues related to the AWS operations in Telangana," it said.

Kerry Person, Global Head of AWS Data Center, and other officials were present. PTI SJR SJR SA