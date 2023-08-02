Amazon's AmazeWIT conference 2023 focuses on women empowerment

Chandigarh: E-commerce major Amazon hosted the third edition of AmazeWIT – Amazon Women in Technology Conference, in line with Amazon's commitment to upskill and provide meaningful career opportunities to women in the technology space.

The day-long hybrid conference provided an opportunity for women to learn about innovative technologies and professional development through curated sessions, exchanging best practices, mentoring opportunities and expanding their networks, a company release said.

The AmazeWIT 2023 hosted sessions on topics such as Inclusion and Belonging; Exploring the Spectrum of Cutting-Edge Innovations at Amazon; Building Inclusive Tech Teams; Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Amazon India and Emerging Markets, said "AmazeWIT can be a catalyst for ideation, knowledge-sharing and getting inspired, as the transformation unfolds."

The AmazeWIT Conference 2023 brought together 400+ participants, including tech leaders, women in the roles of Software Development Engineers, Technical Program Managers, Business Intelligence Engineers, among others.

During the event, Amazon Team showcased their latest projects, innovations, and technology visions through informational booths engaging with participants and sharing knowledge about their respective domains, it added.