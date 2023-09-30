Ambadas Danve has OBC certificate despite being Maratha, alleges Wadettiwar; Sena (UBT) leader demands proof

Nagpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Amid the ongoing reservation row in Maharashtra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday alleged his counterpart in the Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has a Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate despite being a Maratha.

Wadettiwar's Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), to which Danve belongs, are allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well as the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Several outfits have been protesting over the past few weeks demanding that Marathas not be included in the OBC segment for reservation purposes.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leader alleged around 28 lakh people in Marathwada were secretly given OBC caste certificates for money.

Reacting to the allegation, Danve, however, clarified he does not have an OBC caste certificate and demanded Wadettiwar produce proof.

"All the allegations against me are completely false. If he (Wadettiwar) has such information, then he should present proof in front of everybody. It will bring the facts to the fore," Danve said in a release.

Wadettiwar should first get the exact information before levelling such allegations, Danve added.

Asserting he is a proud Shiv Sainik, Danve said, "I am not a leader of any caste and have never taken benefit of any reserved post. I have been selected from the 'open category' right from the time I became a corporator to being the leader of opposition in the Council," Danve said.

Addressing a press conference, Wadettiwar also termed the Eknath Shinde government as "worthless" for being unable to give even Rs 2,000 to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

"These worthless people have not distributed Niradhar Yojana money to beneficiaries for the last five months. It is a worthless government. These people do not have funds to give Rs 2,000 to beneficiaries of Sanjay Gandhi Yojana, Shraavanbal Yojana, and pay Anganwadi Sevikas and ASHA workers," the Congress leader claimed.

Wadettiwar questioned how Other Backward Classes leaders were content with the government's oral assurance about reservations and not giving OBC certificates to Marathas.

The OBC community should ask the government why it was doing this drama of holding meetings to discuss the issue of reservations, Wadettiwar said.

Speaking about the incident of a man being assaulted for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mumbai, Wadettiwar claimed Muslims were also similarly beaten in Buldhana and a Dalit youth was beaten in Dombivli (in Thane district near Mumbai).

"The BJP is doing all this to polarise votes by instigating the youth because it won't be easy for them to win the elections. Hence, they want to create this dispute again of Dalit against Hindu, Muslim against Hindu. The government has done nothing in the past nine years and people are annoyed," the Congress leader alleged. PTI CLS ARU BNM BNM