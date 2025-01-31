Ambala DC among 8 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Ambala's deputy commissioner was among the officers shuffled as the Haryana government on Friday transferred eight IAS officers with immediate effect.

Parth Gupta, deputy commissioner, Ambala has been posted as deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar, according to an official statement.

Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, director general, Elementary Education, Haryana and secretary, School Education Department, has been posted as mission director of the National Health Mission, Haryana and secretary of the Health Department, it said.

Ajay Singh Tomer, special secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Department and director, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Ambala.

Manoj Kumar, deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar has been posted as mission director, Haryana Skill Development Mission along with director, Skill Development and Industrial Training and special secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department.

Among other officers, Prashant Panwar, director, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA), and special secretary, SEWA Department, has been posted as mission director, Mukhya Mantri Antyoday Parivaar Utthaan Yojana, in addition to his present duties, the statement said. PTI SUN RHL