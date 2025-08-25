Ambala DC sets aside order vacating stay on sale, purchase of 14-acre land parcel near Panchkula

Ambala: Ambala divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma has set aside a September 13, 2023, quasi-judicial order passed by his predecessor, Renu Phulia, that vacated a 20-year-old stay on the sale and purchase of a 14-acre land parcel near Panchkula.

The September 2023 order had vacated a 2003 stay order of the collector (agrarian), Panchkula, on the sale-purchase of a land parcel near Panchkula, which originally belonged to a ruler.

The then divisional commissioner Phulia's kin were set to purchase a portion of the said land, it had been alleged then. It had also been alleged that her husband, now a retired IAS officer, and son had already entered into an agreement to purchase a portion of the same land.

However, later it was halted after Panchkula revenue officials flagged discrepancies.

It had been alleged that Renu Phulia took just a fortnight to decide the petition filed by a former IAS officer's brother, who had approached revenue officials in Panchkula to register nearly 12 acres of land.

Sanjeev Verma, in his August 19 order, recalled Phulia's decision.

"The prospective vendees of the land were husband (now retired IAS officer SS Phulia) and son of the then presiding officer, which clearly proves the malafide on her part in passing the order dated September 13, 2023," Verma said in his order.

Verma, in his order, observed that "it has been further contended that the then presiding officer was personally interested in the matter as there had been a bargain to purchase the aforesaid land...and an agreement in this regard was already executed between her husband (now retired IAS officer S S Phulia) and her son".

The case involved land in Beed Firozadi village, Panchkula, once owned by the heirs of a former king, and Verma's court acted on an application by the collector (Agrarian), Panchkula, which had sought to recall Phulia's September 2023 order.