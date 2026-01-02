Ambala-Shamli expressway to be completed by Dec 2026: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the 121-km Ambala-Shamli Expressway is being constructed at a fast pace and will be completed by December 2026.

He said the expressway will connect Ambala to Shamli and further link with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, improving connectivity to Delhi.

Vij, the energy, transport and labour minister, also said the Ambala-Mohali Expressway is progressing rapidly and will ease travel between Chandigarh and Mohali.

The minister asked NHAI officials to expedite ongoing highway projects in Ambala. He also said the Ambala Ring Road will help divert through traffic and reduce congestion in the city. NHAI officials informed that the ring road will also be completed by December 2026.

Vij also reviewed issues related to drainage, service lanes, railway overbridge expansion and other infrastructure projects in the Ambala district. PTI VSD SKY SKY