Ambani wedding: Police make special traffic arrangements; No Entry on some routes

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) As the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, brought a host of celebrities to Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), police have put up `No Entry' signs on at least four routes in and around this business district for `non-event vehicles'.

Alternative traffic arrangements were being made in view of the "social program" at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai Police had said in a notification issued on July 5.

The traffic restrictions would be in place from July 12 to 15.

Hollywood and Bollywood stars -- from John Cena to Rajinikanth, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, and cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- were among top celebrity guests adding glitter to the grandiose wedding of youngest Ambani scion Anant on Friday.

After four months of one star-studded pre-wedding celebration after another, Anant, 29, is tying the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

In order to avoid inconvenience to the people, traffic on the roads leading to Jio World Convention Centre was being diverted, said a senior traffic police official.

The security arrangements for the VVIPs and VIPs who are attending the wedding too have been taken into consideration, he said.

Except for "event vehicles", there will be no entry on the roads leading to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction, Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue Lane 3, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Diamond Junction and Hotel Trident, said the notification issued by traffic police.

Instead, vehicles coming from One BKC can take the left turn at Laxmi Tower Junction and Diamond Gate No 8 and take the right turn at NABARD Junction, Diamond Junction and then proceed to BKC through Dhirubhai Ambani Square, the notification said.

There is also no entry for vehicles at Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump for the traffic from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction and BKC towards BKC connector bridge.

Vehicles from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction and Diamond Junction can take the left turn at NABARD Junction and proceed from Diamond Gate No 8, then turn right at Laxmi Tower Junction and head to BKC, the notification said.

Vehicles coming from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej and BKC will be restricted at Jio Convention Centre Gate No 23 for proceeding towards American Consulate and MTNL Junction.

Traffic from MTNL Junction will be restricted at Signature/Sun Tech Building for proceeding towards American Consulate, Jio World Convention Centre and BKC Connector.

Latika Road will be a one-way route for traffic from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction, and Avenue 3 Road will be one-way for traffic movement from Kautilya Bhavan to the American Consulate, the notification said. PTI DC KRK