Ambanis to Adani and Tata: who's who of India Inc invited for Ram temple consecration

Ayodhya: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, renowned Indian entrepreneur Ratan Tata and industrialist Gautam Adani are among the top Indian businesspersons who have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the Ram Temple here on Monday.

The 500+ state guest list, accessed by PTI, features the who's who of India Inc as well as from the entertainment, sports, music and other sectors.

The list features billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his mother Kokilaben, wife Neeta, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka and would-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Ratan N Tata, chairman emeritus of salt-to-software Tata Group, as well as Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran and wife Lalitha are on the list of invitees.

Business tycoon Gautam Adani too is on the list and so is mining mogul Anil Agarwal.

Hinduja group's Ashok Hinduja, Wipro's Azim Premji, Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing, Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta, GMR Group’s G M R Rao, and real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani have received invitations too.

Other prominent industrialists invited include Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla and his wife Nirja, Piramal Group's Ajay Piramal, Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra, DCM Shriram's Ajay Shriram and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan.

Former HDFC chairperson Deepak Parekh, K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals, Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka, L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan and his wife, Durali Divi of Divis Laboratories, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal and Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group are there as well.

Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak is in the list too as is Infosys head Nandan Nilekani and company co-founder TV Mohandas Pai.

L&T chairperson and MD S N Subramaniam and wife as well as its former head A M Naik, vaccine-man and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala, HDFC's Aditya Puri, Godrej Group chairperson Adi Godrej, Bharat Biotech founder and chairperson Illa Krishna, Arun Bharat Ram of Sriram Group also feature on the list.

JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal, G V K Reddy of GVK Airport, Raymond's Gautam Singhania, Harsh Goenka of RPG Enterprises, Marico's Harsh Mariwala, K Satish Reddy and wife of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals, Manohar Lal Agrawal of Haldiram, Bharat Forge managing director Baba Kalyani, Dilip Sanghvi of Sun Pharma, Hero Motocorp head Pawan Munjal, Indigo's Rahul Bhatia, Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Shapoor Mistry, Prathap C Reddy of Apollo Hospital and Yusuf Hamied of Cipla Pharmaceuticals are there too.

The new age industries are represented by among others Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, Roshni Nadar of HCL and Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu.

The public sector is represented by LIC chairperson Siddharth Mohanti and SBI chairperson Dinesh Khara. National Stock Exchange (NSE) president Ashish Chauhan.

Sanjay Kirloskar of Kirloskar Oil, HDFC CEO & MD Sashi Jagdishan, C K Birla of Birla Industries, Madhukar Parekh of Pidilite Adhesives, Mahendra Choksi of Asian Paints, Hasmukhbhai Patel of Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd, Nirmal Minda of Minda Group, Zydus Lifesciences' Pankaj Patel, Puneet Yadu Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat, JK Tyres' Raghupati Singhania of JK Tyres, Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar of Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd and Motilal Oswal's Ramdeo Agrawal figure on the list too.

ISRO chairperson S Somnath, DMRC principal advisor E Sreedharan, and NITI member V K Saraswat are also on the list.

It is not clear how many of them will actually attend the opening of the 161-feet-tall pink sandstone shrine.