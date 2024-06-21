Ambassadors, diplomats join Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Several diplomats, ambassadors and embassies in India joined the Yoga Day celebrations here on Friday with German envoy Philipp Ackermann describing yoga as highly introspective that also connects people as "mindful human beings".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, joined by his two deputies Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita, performed a few asanas along with several members of the diplomatic community at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the morning.

After the session, Jaishankar posted a few photos of the event on 'X'.

"Participated this morning at the #IDY2024 event in New Delhi with members of the diplomatic community. Developing Yoga enthusiasm and awareness around the world has been an inspiration. Happy to see that #YogaforSelfAndSociety has become an essential way of life for so many," he wrote.

The 10th International Day of Yoga was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took part in a yoga event in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar while several Union ministers participated in yoga sessions held in different parts of the national capital.

In New Delhi, diplomats, ambassadors and embassies marked the occasion with various activities.

The UK High Commission here shared on 'X' photographs of some of its members performing yoga in the morning.

"'Inhale' exhale'. Armed with our yoga mats, team #UKinIndia joined millions of people in India and around the world to celebrate International #YogaDay," the British High Commission posted on the social media platform earlier in the day.

Embassies of the United States, Israel and Ukraine shared videos on social media on the occasion.

"Team members of the Embassy of Ukraine in India join celebrations of the 10th Anniversary of the International Day of Yoga and more than 5,000 years of ancient Yoga tradition," the Ukrainian embassy here posted on 'X'.

In the video shared by it, a group of people can be seen performing various asanas at various archaeological sites in Delhi.

The narration in the video begins with -- "Namaste! Balance. Balance to stand strong in the midst of all the chaos around you. Adaptability. Adaptability to accept change and go with the flow. Determination. Determination to achieve your spiritual destiny. Effort. Effort to bridge dreams and lives".

It ends with "Ukraine and India: resilient for peace! Wishing all a happy International Day of Yoga!" The Israeli Embassy video on the occasion featured envoy Naor Gilon and some of the staff sharing their thoughts on yoga and its benefits.

"Namaste! ... This International Yoga Day, our diplomats share why they love yoga. They might not be yogis yet, but they sure have fun trying!" it posted on X along with the video.

The US Embassy's short video featured children trying their hands at different yoga poses.

"It's Yoga Day and our adorable little yogis are stealing hearts with their smiles and stretches! Watch as our tiny warriors strike adorable poses, from Virabhadrasana to the Bhujangasana! This Yoga Day, join us as we celebrate the flexibility, balance, and cuteness overload," the embassy posted on 'X'.

German ambassador to India Ackermann shared on X some photos of a yoga session he took part in at his residence.

"Few things are as universal and yet as personal as yoga. It is highly introspective and at the same time, it connects us as mindful human beings. This morning, my team and I had a wonderful session in the garden of my residence. Happy International Yoga Day to everyone!" he posted.

This year's theme for the International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for Self and Society'.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations in December 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution. The day aims to raise worldwide awareness about the benefits of practising yoga.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Modi and accepted in 2014.

Minister of State for External Affairs Margherita also posted on X to underline the significance of the day.

"Participated in the #IDY2024 today in New Delhi with HMEA @DrSJaishankar ji, MoS of @MEAIndia @KVSinghMPGonda ji and members of the diplomatic community. Yoga is a priceless gift from Bharat to the entire humanity. HPM @narendramodi ji's vision has helped Yoga transcend boundaries," he wrote on 'X'.