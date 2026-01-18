Ambassadors, representatives from 20 countries to attend Advantage Vidarbha 2026 expo

Nagpur, Jan 18 (PTI) Ambassadors and trade representatives from nearly 20 countries will attend the three-day Advantage Vidarbha 2026 industrial exhibition, aimed at establishing the eastern Maharashtra region as a strong and emerging growth hub.

The third edition of 'Advantage Vidarbha 2026-Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav' will be held from February 6 to 8 at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Campus.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who conceptualised the event, said the theme of this year's event is 'Empowering Growth', for which a grand exhibition with over 350 stalls will be organised, including 100 MSME and 40 district-level stalls, representing various districts of Vidarbha.

Ambassadors and trade representatives from nearly 20 countries, including Russia, China, Brazil, Egypt, Uruguay, Nigeria, Zambia, Venezuela, Togo, Guyana, and Benin, will attend the event, and more than 20 bilateral trade meetings with global investors will be organised, he said.

He said that the expo will feature participation from the Defence Public Sector Units, SEBI, BSE, NSE, and other leading financial institutions, along with Cian Agro, solar energy manufacturers, and industries from sectors such as textiles, plastics, minerals, coal, aviation, logistics, IT, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence, real estate, renewable energy, and startups.

A dedicated patent gallery will also be a highlight, he said.

The event will also include a business conclave and technical sessions, focusing on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities across industries, Gadkari said, adding that more than 25 sessions will be conducted, featuring 225 expert speakers and participation from approximately 5,500 delegates.

The Union minister said Jeet Adani, Director (Airports) of Adani Group, and other industry leaders will grace the inaugural session of the event. PTI CLS ARU