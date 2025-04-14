Ambedkar a true Bharat Ratna, living school of democracy: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary, describing him as a true "Bharat Ratna" and a "living school of democracy".

Ambedkar's struggle for an egalitarian society will inspire people for an eternity, Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution who was all-inclusive, benevolent to all, imbued with excellent democratic values and enriched the spirit of one India, great India, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary! "He was a Bharat Ratna in the true sense of the word and a living school of democracy. His struggle to establish an egalitarian and justice-loving society will continue to inspire all of us for eternity," the chief minister said.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer.

He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956. PTI NAV DIV DIV