Prakash Ambedkar says Shinde faction real Shiv Sena

Amravati: The strike rate of the Shiv Sena was double than that of the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray in the Lok Sabha polls, said Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday, asserting the functionaries consider the Eknath Shinde-led outfit as the "true Shiv Sena".

Addressing a press conference here as part of his 'Aaraskshan Bachao Yatra', Ambedkar also claimed Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) got votes from "aarakshanvadis" and Muslims.

"If we see the strike rate of Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray (factions) in the Lok Sabha polls, then Shinde's strike rate is double. This means Shiv Sainiks (workers of the undivided party) now consider the party under Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena," he claimed.

Incidentally, on June 24, Shinde had said his party won fewer seats than the Shiv Sena (UBT) but his strike rate was better.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine out of 21 seats from the state in the Lok Sabha polls, while the Shiv Sena emerged victorious in seven constituencies after fielding candidates in 15.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also includes the Congress and NCP (SP), while the Shinde faction is part of the ruling alliance along with the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.