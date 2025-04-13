Ambedkar considered education as the main vehicle of social change: UP minister

Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was not only the architect of India's Constitution but also a great social reformer and thinker who fought against social inequality throughout his life and who considered education as the main vehicle of social change, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Sunday.

Flagging off a state-level 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' from Marine Drive Crossing in Lucknow, Upadhyay said, "Babasaheb's message 'Educate, Agitate, Organise' is the biggest guide for today's youth." Hundreds of youths participated in the padyatra organised a day before the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, according to an official statement.

The minister walked along with the youths from Marine Drive Crossing to Ambedkar Smriti Sthal during the padyatra, which was aimed at taking the values of social justice, equality and constitution to the masses, the statement said.

The programme started with the higher education minister paying floral tribute at the statue of Ambedkar at Samajik Parivartan Pratik Sthal. After this, the Preamble of the Constitution was read collectively with the participating youths.

Speaking during the occasion, Upadhyay shared his thoughts and threw light on Ambedkar's life.

The minister said there has been a sense of social harmony and equality in nature from time immemorial and Ambedkar empowered this idea by scripting the fundamental rights and duties in the Constitution.

Upadhyay called upon the youth to play an active role in building an inclusive society by imbibing the values of the Constitution.

"India is one and we have to establish an egalitarian, loving society," he said.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Babasaheb's thoughts are being taken to every home through events like Jai Bhim Padyatra.

He said the padyatra is not only a tribute to Dr Ambedkar, but also a public awareness campaign to instil social equality, brotherhood and democratic values among the youth. PTI NAV RUK RUK