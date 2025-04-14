Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated in Sikkim

Gangtok, Apr 14 (PTI) The 134th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was observed in the Sikkim Assembly on Monday.

The event, organised by the state Social Welfare Department in coordination with the All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association (ASSCWA), was graced by Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The governor, in his address, said Dr B R Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting for the rights and empowerment of Dalits and other downtrodden people.

"He was a staunch opponent of caste discrimination and tirelessly advocated for social, economic, and political uplift of the downtrodden," he said.

The governor and the chief minister also paid floral tributes to a statue of Ambedkar.

The governor released a 'Bhim Chetna Souvenir' and also virtually laid the foundation stone of a Schedule Caste Boys and Girls Hostel at Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government Degree College in Tadong.

Earlier in the day, the CM paid tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

"We are truly privileged to have witnessed the vision and wisdom of Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who is such a towering figure in our history," he said in a social media post.

Tamang said the Constitution is a testament to Ambedkar's most remarkable contribution to the nation.

"A distinguished economist and pioneering social reformer, Dr Ambedkar was a transformative force across multiple spheres," Tamang said, adding that he had dedicated his life to the uplift of the marginalised and underprivileged.

Tamang said Ambedkar's tireless efforts toward social and economic justice continue to inspire generations.

"May we remain steadfast in upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution and continue to honour the legacy of the visionary leader," he said.