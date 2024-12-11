Ambedkar kin calls lower court notice to Ajmer Dargah 'insult' to Constitution

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajratna Ambedkar, the great-grandnephew of BR Ambedkar, on Wednesday called lower courts accepting pleas and issuing notices in "violation" of the Places of Worship Act an insult to the Constitution.

"If this (trend) continues, we will file petitions to 'uncover' Buddhist heritage sites beneath temples," Rajratna Ambedkar, who's also the president of the Buddhist Society of India, said during a press conference organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Ajmer.

On November, a lower court in Ajmer issued notices to the Ajmer Dargah committee, the Minority Affairs Ministry, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking their response on a petition claiming the dargah was built over a Shiva temple. The matter will be heard next on December 20.

"We seek no conflict, but such biased petitions cannot go unchallenged. Despite the Places of Worship Act 1991, a lower court accepting a plea seeking to investigate places of worship and issuing notices on it is an insult to the Constitution. An attempt is being made to remove the Constitution through the judiciary," he said.

"If such an investigation is allowed, we will also file petitions to 'uncover' Buddhist heritage sites beneath temples," he said.

Claiming that archaeological experts have said there are Buddhist remains 12 feet beneath the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, Rajratna Ambedkar said, "If the government of India does not clear its stand in the coming time, we will file a petition seeking an investigation. We have evidence, be it the Somnath Temple or the Balaji Temple in Tirupati." Speaking at the presser, SDPI national general secretary Yasmin Farooqui described the petition in Ajmer court as a direct challenge to the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution.

"This petition is a litmus test for Dr Ambedkar's Constitution. As its chief guardian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi must ensure justice. Millions of Khwaja Sahib's followers are awaiting his response," she said.

Farooqui also urged the prime minister to send a strong message of inclusivity by condemning the actions of Hindu Sena and its petitioner Vishnu Gupta.

"This is a moment to reaffirm justice and inclusivity, reflecting the values of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti who stood for peace and unity," Farooqui said.

"This is a testing time for the prime minister and his commitment to the Constitution's secular principles," she added.

Prime Minister Modi's tradition of sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah during the annual Urs offers another opportunity to uphold secular and inclusive values, Farooqui pointed out. PTI SDA ARI