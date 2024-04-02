Ambedkar-led VBA fields Vasant More in Pune, supports Sule in Baramati

Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday announced former MNS leader Vasant More as its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisment

The VBA, whose talks for seat-sharing with the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra fell through last month, also declared candidates for Nanded (Avinash Bosikar), Parbhani (Babasaheb Ugle), Aurangabad (Afsar Khan) and Shirur (Mangaldas Bandal).

In Baramati, it will support the candidate of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), the VBA said.

NCP (SP) has fielded sitting MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati.

Vasant More, who recently quit the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, had met Ambedkar and expressed the wish to contest from Pune where the BJP's Murlidhar Mohol would be taking on the Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar. PTI SPK KRK