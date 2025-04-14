Ambedkar made monumental contributions towards building just, inclusive India: Haryana governor

Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Paying tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said he made monumental contributions towards building a just and inclusive India by championing the rights of the marginalised and the oppressed.

Dattatreya remembered Ambedkar -- the principal architect of the Constitution -- as a tireless crusader for social justice, equality and human dignity.

"Dr Ambedkar made monumental contributions towards building a just and inclusive India by championing the rights of the marginalized and oppressed," he said in his message on Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

"A visionary social reformer, Babasaheb devoted his life to the uplift of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other weaker sections of society. His work laid the foundation for an India that aspires to empower every citizen, regardless of caste, creed or background," he added.

Dattatreya highlighted that through constitutional provisions such as reservation in education and employment, legal safeguards against discrimination, and the enshrinement of the fundamental right to equality, Ambedkar ensured that the ideals of justice and fairness became the cornerstone of India's democratic framework.

He urged the people of Haryana and the country to follow the path shown by Ambedkar and embrace his teachings in daily life.

"As we move towards the centenary of our independence, let us reaffirm our commitment to build a truly inclusive and Viksit Bharat by 2047, guided by the values that Babasaheb stood for," he said.

Dattatreya added that the best tribute to Ambedkar would be to translate his vision into action, ensuring that the fruits of progress and prosperity reached the last person.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of SCs and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a brilliant student who went on to study abroad and made a mark for his scholarship in economics and law, and his passionate championing of the interests of Dalits at a time when the community was at the margins of social and political influence. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer.

He served as India's first law minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a floral tribute to Ambedkar at the mini secretariat complex in Hisar.

This day is a moment of pride not only for Haryana but the entire nation "as we continue to walk the path shown by Babasaheb and strive to fulfil his vision for India", he said.

Ambedkar, beyond being the principal architect of the Constitution, was also a timeless symbol of social harmony, he added.

"He devoted his entire life to the uplift and welfare of the poor and the marginalised. Through the Constitution, Babasaheb unified the country and gave new strength to national unity and integrity. His invaluable contribution will always be remembered," Saini said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following Ambedkar's ideals, had resolved to make India developed by 2,047.

This collective mission is one that all citizens must contribute to, he added. PTI SUN SZM SZM