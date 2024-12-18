Ambedkar remarks row: Union ministers accuse Congress of resorting to cheap politics

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union ministers Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday slammed the Congress, accusing it of resorting to cheap politics and spreading fake narratives over Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Defence Minister Singh said the Congress systematically insulted and slandered Babasaheb Ambedkar during his lifetime and for decades after that. The BJP and the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have revered Babasaheb and all the places associated with him, he said.

"Home Minister Amit Shah put forth the same in Parliament yesterday (Tuesday) with facts, logic and evidence. The Congress is doing cheap politics to hide this truth," the defence minister said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Vaishnaw accused the Congress of trying to create a fake narrative once again.

"It must reply why did Pandit Nehru campaign against Dr Ambedkar and defeat him? Why did Congress deny Dr Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna for over 40 years," Vaishnaw, who also holds the railways portfolio, said in a post on X.

Nadda, the Union health minister and the BJP president said the Congress party must look in the mirror before lecturing others on respecting Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"They have stooped to the level where they spread lies. Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji's speech, backed by facts, logic, and evidence, uncovered the Congress Party's malicious history of being anti-Adumbrated, anti-Dalit, anti-poor, and anti-Constitution," Nadda said.

"Time and again, Congress has backstabbed Babasaheb Ambedkar and our Dalit communities for their political gains. This is well documented," Nadda said.

The health minister said the Congress denied Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna, refused to place his portrait in Parliament's Central Hall, and Pandit Nehru campaigned against him, even defeating him in elections.

"The Congress continues to mislead the nation by spreading a false narrative. The people are well-informed and will never accept their lies," Nadda said. PTI SKU RHL RHL