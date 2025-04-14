Ambedkar showed path of discrimination free-society to India: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar showed the path of a discrimination-free society not only to the country but to the entire world.

Sharma said that the state government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to fulfilling the dream of "Baba Saheb" to uplift the person sitting at the last end.

He said that our government has taken far-reaching steps for the empowerment of four castes -- youth, women, farmers and labourers -- and all-round development of every region of the state is being ensured.

Sharma was addressing the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations organised at Rajasthan International Center on Monday.

He said that Ambedkar had made an incomparable contribution to the making of the Constitution. He made India the largest democratic country in the world by giving the largest constitution. He showed the path of a discrimination-free society for the oppressed, exploited, deprived and neglected people.

Sharma said that Baba Saheb emphasised education in all sections and made significant contributions in the fields of women empowerment and labour reform. The world recognizes his social philosophy and legal knowledge and also calls him a symbol of knowledge.

The chief minister said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar Sambal Yojana is being started in those villages where the Scheduled Caste population is more than 50 per cent. Through this scheme, infrastructure and development work will be ensured in Scheduled Caste dominated villages. A budget provision of Rs 250 crore has been made for this.

He said that our government has added a total of 7.25 lakh new beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme in the tenure of over one year. Today more than 91 lakh people are getting pensions in the state.

Sharma also provided electric wheelchairs to muscular dystrophy patients.

He said that under the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Panchtirth Yatra Yojana, the state government is taking people of scheduled castes on a tour of the Panchtirths associated with the life of Baba Saheb. Under the scheme, he also flagged off a bus and felicitated students who excelled in the field of education.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, along with various public representatives, concerned officials and a large number of citizens were present.