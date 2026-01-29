Ambedkar statue vandalised in Lucknow; case registered

Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) A statue of B R Ambedkar was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons at a village here, police said on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the statue at Bahru village in Kakori block was damaged on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Authorities were informed about the damage around 7.30 am on Thursday through Dial-112 emergency service. Following the information, a team from the Kakori police station reached the spot and found the statue damaged.

The police said around 50 to 60 villagers gathered at the site as news of the incident spread.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Kakori also reached the spot and held discussions with the residents. The officer assured the villagers of impartial and prompt legal action, after which the crowd dispersed.

Based on a complaint, an FIR has been filed under relevant sections at the Kakori police station and a probe has been initiated, the police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify those involved. As a precautionary measure, additional police personnel have been deployed in the village, they added. PTI KIS AKY AKY