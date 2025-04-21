Ambedkar statue vandalised in MP's Shivpuri district; case registered

Shivpuri (MP), Apr 21 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly vandalised the statue of the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Monday.

This is the fourth time unidentified persons have damaged the statue at Barela Tiraha in Pichhore town, an official said.

The incident came to light in the morning when people noticed that a finger on Ambedkar's statue had been damaged, following which people, including Bhim Army workers, gathered in protest at the spot, said Kusum Goyal, Khod police station in-charge.

Personnel from Khod police station and officials from the administration immediately reached the spot.

Locals said it was a serious matter and a deliberate insult to people's sentiments.

The official said the statue had been damaged thrice earlier.

Police have registered a case and deployed personnel to maintain peace in the area. PTI COR MAS ARU