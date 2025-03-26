Ambedkar University Delhi bans protests in administrative area amid student unrest

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has prohibited protests in its administrative area, a move that has sparked discontent among students, particularly the All India Students' Association (AISA), which has been demanding the revocation of a student's suspension.

An official notice issued by the university administration on Wednesday stated that protests and demonstrations would not be allowed from Gate No. 1 to the Dara Shikoh Library at the Kashmere Gate campus.

The notice emphasised the need to maintain a "peaceful and orderly environment," designating the administrative zone as a non-protest area.

Instead, the university has allocated an area for peaceful gatherings, requiring prior intimation to the Proctor's office.

In response, AISA released a statement condemning the decision, calling it an attack on students' rights. "First a ban on a student, now a ban on students' unity. The entire campus has been barricaded, movement restricted, and the administration has now banned protests near the Vice Chancellor's office," the students' body said.

The controversy stems from the suspension of an MA Global Studies student, allegedly for using "derogatory and disrespectful language" against Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

AISA has called the suspension an act of "political targeting" and "suppression of dissent," continuing its protests despite the newly imposed restrictions.

According to AUD's proctorial board, the student, affiliated with AISA, violated the university's code of discipline by circulating critical remarks about the Vice Chancellor through the official university email system on January 28.

The disciplinary committee found the student guilty and issued a suspension order on March 21, barring the student from campus for the 2025 winter semester.

AISA has strongly condemned the decision, alleging procedural lapses in the disciplinary process.

The organisation claims the student was given less than 12 hours' notice before the hearing, was not informed about the complainant's identity, and faced an all-male disciplinary committee, with only one female member participating virtually.

Further controversy arose when, according to AISA, a committee member questioned the student's religious identity during discussions on the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The timing of the suspension has also been criticised, with AISA alleging that the delayed disciplinary action suggests political motivations rather than a standard enforcement of university rules.