Ambedkar University Delhi conclave calls for integrated approach to rural transformation

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The newly launched Chaudhary Charan Singh Centre for Agribusiness and Rural Entrepreneurship at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi on Thursday held a two-day National Rural Conclave titled 'The Rising Rural: Mapping the Trajectories towards Viksit Bharat.' Drawing on the legacy of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, the conclave seeks to examine the meaning of rural transformation in India as a process grounded in equity, sustainability and grassroots empowerment, an official statement said.

As India envisions Viksit Bharat 2047, the discussions aim to bring together policymakers, academics and development practitioners to reflect on the future of rural livelihoods, agrarian change, entrepreneurship and social inclusion.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof Anu Singh Lather, Dr B R Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor; Dr Abha Rani Singh, IRS and Chairperson of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation; Dr Archana Verma, IAS, National Water Mission; Dr Santosh K Singh, Director of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Centre for Agribusiness and Rural Entrepreneurship; and Col (Retd) Omkar Singh.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Harsh Lohit, Founder and Chairperson of the Charan Singh Archives, highlighted the intellectual and grassroots legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh, describing him as "a leader who bridged the moral and material dimensions of rural India." He underscored Singh's vision of empowering farmers and rural workers as central to the nation's development.

Technical sessions featured experts from the World Bank Group, Charan Singh Archives, Water for People India Trust, Welthungerhilfe India, Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) India, and the United Nations Environment Programme, who deliberated on issues related to water, land and sustainable livelihoods.

Speakers emphasised the need to move beyond sectoral silos and adopt an integrated vision linking water, land and food systems as the foundation of rural prosperity. They advocated community-driven, context-specific and hyper local strategies over uniform, top-down models of development.

The day's discussions echoed the sentiment 'Bharat ki aatma gaon mein bastee hai' (India's soul resides in its villages), with participants asserting that India's growth must emerge from its rural roots.

The first day concluded with a collective call to reimagine the rural landscape through collaboration and innovation, reaffirming the centrality of rural India in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.