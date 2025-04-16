Ambedkar University revokes suspension of three students after Delhi HC order

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Wednesday revoked the suspension of three students and SFI activists, who were barred from campus last month for allegedly releasing a press statement linking a suicide attempt by a first-year student to bullying on campus and politicising the issue.

In a letter issued to one of the students, Nadia, the university stated that the suspension order dated March 5 "is hereby withdrawn" and that she is "permitted to attend the classes, if otherwise eligible".

The decision came following a hearing in the Delhi High Court, where the AUD submitted its intent to withdraw the suspension orders "with liberty to initiate a de-novo enquiry under the prescribed rules and regulations of the University".

The court took the submission on record and directed students not to participate in any protest or demonstration related to the incident.

The three students -- Anan, Harsh and Nadia -- were suspended after they allegedly issued a press statement linking a suicide attempt by a first-year student to bullying on campus.

The administration accused them of politicising the incident and distorting facts.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), which is leading the protest, claimed the suspension was an attempt to suppress dissent and said the students had repeatedly sought a meeting with the vice chancellor before going public.

The controversy led to growing protests on campus which intensified after five more students, including include Students' Union treasurer Sharanya Verma, SFI AUD secretary Shefali, PhD scholar Shubhojeet Dey, Keerthana and Ajay, were suspended last week for allegedly obstructing the university officials during a demonstration.

Registrar Navlendra Kumar Singh told PTI earlier that the students blocked his car and that of Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

"They hung on to my vehicle and did not allow it to move. They also blocked the vice chancellor's car and vandalised mine. Security personnel and police had to intervene. A formal complaint has been filed and an FIR will be registered," Singh said.

The administration accused the five students of "obstructing official duties, attempting assault and endangering campus personnel".

The SFI has denied the allegations, stating that the protests were peaceful and prompted by inaction from the administration.

It alleged that female students were manhandled by security guards and that the registrar nearly ran over a protestor during the April 12 standoff.

The group has vowed to continue its protest until all eight suspensions are revoked and broader concerns around campus safety and representation are addressed.

While the administration has reiterated its openness to dialogue, it has also maintained that the university's functioning must not be disrupted.

"AUD remains committed to upholding academic freedom, due process, and a respectful campus environment," the university said in its statement. PTI MHS AS AS